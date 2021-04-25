Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTDPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $21.82 on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.