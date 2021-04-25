Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABX shares. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold stock traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$27.71. 2,738,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,350. The company has a market cap of C$49.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$23.63 and a twelve month high of C$41.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.96%.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.