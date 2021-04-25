Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMWYY. Oddo Bhf lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

