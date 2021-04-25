Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 404.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 31.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $254,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $134.86 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

