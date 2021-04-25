Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 61.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.82 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

