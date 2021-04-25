Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $113,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $259.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.22 and its 200 day moving average is $229.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $259.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

