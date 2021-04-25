Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day moving average is $109.65. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

