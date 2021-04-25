Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMXC. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44.

