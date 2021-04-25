BCGM Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $65.48 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.