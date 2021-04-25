BCGM Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $147.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.46. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $148.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.