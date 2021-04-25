Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €145.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at €143.00 ($168.24) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €138.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €123.34. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

