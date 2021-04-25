Bitcoin Classic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $63.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $51,840.92 and $63.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

