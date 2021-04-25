Bitcoin Confidential Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $12,546.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013056 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.47 or 0.00402324 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001929 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004588 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.