Bitcoin Incognito Trading Up 72% This Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 146.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 72% against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $248,425.05 and approximately $292.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

