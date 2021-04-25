BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

