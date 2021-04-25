BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in BlackRock by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BLK opened at $813.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $827.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $757.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $708.52. The stock has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.