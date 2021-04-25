BlitzPredict Achieves Market Capitalization of $735,066.92 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $735,066.92 and approximately $285.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 374% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

