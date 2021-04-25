Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:BOACU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BOACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 26th. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition had issued 57,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $575,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80.

