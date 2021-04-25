Bokf Na Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.