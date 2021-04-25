Bokf Na Has $14.55 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Garmin were worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Garmin by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Garmin by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after purchasing an additional 258,145 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $141.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $141.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.22 and its 200-day moving average is $120.12.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.