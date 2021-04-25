Bokf Na Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.99 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.09 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.