Bokf Na Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bokf Na cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

IWS stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

