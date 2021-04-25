Bokf Na Sells 765 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $207.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.97. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

