Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as high as C$0.94. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 3,525,218 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBD.B. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.57 to C$0.73 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.84.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

