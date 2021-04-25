Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 3,132 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $37,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

McDonald’s stock opened at $234.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $235.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

