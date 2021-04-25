Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $41,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $202.16 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $202.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.22.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.36.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

