Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 134.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,066 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,096 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $31,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.41. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. DA Davidson raised their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

