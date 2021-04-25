Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 14,701 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,701 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $25,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $227.99 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 115.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

