Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 876 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.66% of Teradata worth $28,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Teradata by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,842. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

