bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded bpost SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of bpost SA/NV stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. bpost SA/NV has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $11.76.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

