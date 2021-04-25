BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Down 3%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) was down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.05 and last traded at $54.23. Approximately 7,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 990,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

