Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 122,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 44,945 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

BHF traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 398,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $48.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

