Brokerages Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.31). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 305.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%.

ASPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.