Brokerages Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). BioLife Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLFS. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 197,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,802. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $739,689.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,960,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,944 shares of company stock valued at $13,064,555. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after buying an additional 121,334 shares during the period. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,934,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 103,276 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

