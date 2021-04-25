Brokerages Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Post Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($0.73). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,709.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.74. 1,489,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,125. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.15.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $15,112,600 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

