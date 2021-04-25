Brokerages Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.76 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report sales of $17.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.09 million and the lowest is $17.56 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $15.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $68.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.45 million to $68.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $74.52 million, with estimates ranging from $72.31 million to $76.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.76. 64,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,098. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $472.06 million, a PE ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 107.01%.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

