Brokerages Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Announce $4.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.96. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $19.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.24 to $22.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $27.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.34 to $31.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.39.

CHTR stock opened at $657.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.16.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 427,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,817,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 714.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.