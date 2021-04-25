Brokerages Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.