Brokerages Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report sales of $266.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.02 million. Exelixis posted sales of $226.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.73. 1,528,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,435,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,343. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

