Brokerages Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Announce -$0.90 EPS

Equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report ($0.90) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($1.02). FibroGen posted earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 939,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,942. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

