Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Earnings of -$1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.57) and the lowest is ($1.86). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBLU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. CWM LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,955. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

