Brokerages Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.74. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 243.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $118.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

