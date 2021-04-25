Brokerages Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million.

SHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 368,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 121,350 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 368,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,420,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,155,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 87,641 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,048. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

