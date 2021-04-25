Brokerages Anticipate Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will post ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.55). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.71) to ($4.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit