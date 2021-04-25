Brokerages Anticipate Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will post ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.55). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.71) to ($4.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

