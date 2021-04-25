Brokerages Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report sales of $52.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $55.00 million. TechTarget reported sales of $31.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $231.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.60 million to $237.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $269.20 million, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $271.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

TTGT stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 97,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,540 shares of company stock worth $3,853,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.