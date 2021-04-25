Brokerages Anticipate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will report $3.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the highest is $3.47 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $14.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $15.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $18.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GT shares. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $18.28 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

