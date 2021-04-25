Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will post sales of $64.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $66.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $60.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $456.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.20 million to $488.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $528.03 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $540.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $30.51. 260,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,073. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.