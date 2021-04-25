Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. Corning posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.24 billion to $14.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.25, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $1,818,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $341,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 46.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

