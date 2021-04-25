Brokerages Expect Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings. Fury Gold Mines posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fury Gold Mines.

The stock has a market cap of $160.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

