Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on MPW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 31.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 34,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $922,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 767,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

MPW traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. 1,948,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,291. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

